CM Yogi condoles loss of lives in Yamuna Expressway car accident

The Chief Minister's Office informed that CM Yogi directed the administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured ones, while also praying for their recovery.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 11:01 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the road accident that took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Friday night. Four people were killed while four others were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to the Mathura district hospital for treatment. The accident happened after two cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura.

The Chief Minister's Office informed that CM Yogi directed the administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured ones, while also praying for their recovery. "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Mathura district. Praying for peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families," the CMO said.

Yogi also instructed the officials to provide the relief work on a war footing. "The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials for their proper treatment. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get relief work done on a war footing," the CMO said.

Earlier today, the police said, "Four people died and four others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of Yamuna Expressway under Surir Police Station area in Mathura. Local police reached the spot and the injured were taken to Mathura district hospital." (ANI)

