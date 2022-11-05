People will give verdict against mismanagement under BJP: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the general masses are very much aware of the ongoing situation and will give their verdict against the unemployment, inflation, and mismanagement in the upcoming assembly polls. "Addressed the "Parivartan Pratigya Rally" organized in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh today in the presence of Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi. This time the people of Devbhoomi Himachal are going to give their verdict against unemployment, inflation, and the mismanagement spread in the BJP rule," CM Baghel said in a tweet.

The Chhattisgarh CM also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the 'Agniveer' scheme and called it an insult to the youth. "It is unfortunate that the people (BJP) who used to talk about 'One rank one pension' are now talking about the 'Agniveer' scheme. The scheme asks people to serve the Indian Army for four years and then work in their offices as chaprasi (peon). This is an insult to the youth," he said.

His remarks came while he was addressing the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra along with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi while addressing the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' in Solan had said that if the party is voted to power in the forthcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, a decision will be taken on restoring the old pension scheme in the first meeting of the cabinet.

The Congress leader said a decision will also be taken at the cabinet meeting to provide one lakh government jobs. "I am giving you a guarantee today that after forming the government here, two major decisions will be taken in the first cabinet meeting. First is to give one lakh government jobs and the second is to implement the old pension scheme (OPS)," she added.

Congress has promised that it will provide 5 lakh employment if it comes to power and a 680 crore startup fund. Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12. Gujarat will also go to polls on December on December 1 and 5.

The counting for both elections will take place on December 8. In the previous election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 44 seats while Congress won 21 seats in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

