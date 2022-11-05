"Those who call themselves 'kattar imaandaar' are most corrupt": PM Modi attacks Congress in Himachal

Launching a scathing attack on Congress ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Congress means the guarantee of "corruption and selfish politics" PM highlighted the development strides and policies of the 'Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s double-engine government in the state.

Addressing 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Solan, PM Modi said, "Himachal Pradesh needs a BJP government that will provide stability to it. For 30 years, there was instability in Delhi. Governments came and went while thousands of crores of rupees were wasted in elections that happened repeatedly. In 2014 people voted for a stable government." "During Congress's rule, there were various groups that had a vested interest in unstable governments. Small states were the target of such self-centred groups. These groups worked only for their own interest. The people of Himachal know that Congress means the guarantee of corruption and selfish politics. BJP's work and resolve are strong while in Congress there is indecisiveness, uncertainty and anarchy," he said.

Referring to States like Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, PM said many such small states now have stable governments. He said a similar trend has now been observed in Uttar Pradesh where people broke the tradition and brought back the Yogi government again. Prime Minister attributed the fight against terrorism and Naxalism to the BJP government at the Centre.

He said, "The decisive battle against corruption and the corrupt began when a stable government was formed at the Centre...When a stable government was formed at the Centre, terrorism and Naxalism came under control and peace was established in the North East. Those people who call themselves 'kattar imaandaar' (staunch honest) are the most corrupt. These people hatch conspiracies to break society and the unity of the country. Himachal has to save itself from such selfish groups." PM said the double-engine government of BJP transformed the lives of farmers in Himachal.

"Rs 2,000 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers of Himachal Pradesh through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Its benefit has reached 9 lakh farmers. We have to bring urea from abroad, one sack of urea costs us Rs 2,000 but we give it to our farmers for less than Rs 270. Our government bears the rest of the expenses. Some people who give Rs 100 subsidies spend Rs 1,000 for publishing advertisement regarding it," he said. Urging support for the BJP in the upcoming state Assembly polls, Prime Minister said, "You need not remember the BJP candidate, only remember the symbol of 'Lotus' when you go to cast your vote. I have come to you with 'Lotus'. Wherever you see the symbol of 'Lotus' that means it is the BJP and that Modi ji has come to you."

Himachal Pradesh is all set to go to polls on November 12, the results of which will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

