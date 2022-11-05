Left Menu

Telangana: Students fall ill after consuming Poha, admitted to hospital

According to RDO, Narayankhed, Ambadas Rajeshwar, "Today students fell sick at government Kasturba girls hostel. They consumed Poha as breakfast in the morning and a few students found worms in the Poha".

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:12 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Over 50 students at government Kasturba school suffered food poisoning and were admitted to a hospital in Sanga Reddy district of Telangana, said RDO, Narayankhed. According to RDO, Narayankhed, Ambadas Rajeshwar, "Today students fell sick at government Kasturba girls hostel. They consumed Poha as breakfast in the morning and a few students found worms in the Poha".

He further informed that later around 50 students suffered from vomiting, nausea, giddiness and stomach pain, and were immediately shifted to Narayankhed govt hospital for treatment. "Students are undergoing treatment and are out of danger. An investigation will be launched into the exact cause of the incident," said RDO, Narayankhed, Ambadas Rajeshwar.

RDO, Narayankhed, Ambadas Rajeshwar further added, "We will take action if any staff member is found guilty and will make sure that this type of incident will not recur. Local MLA and district Collector are monitoring the situation closely." Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

