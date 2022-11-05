Left Menu

MP: Administration razes down house of habitual criminals in Ujjain

Ujjain police and municipal corporation demolished the illegal construction of two criminals in the district on Saturday. The accused had attacked the city security committee convenor, Ashok Verma last night.

Administration demolishing house of the accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ujjain police and municipal corporation have razed down the illegal house of two habitual criminals who recently attacked city security committee convenor, Ashok Verma. The police demolished the illegal two-storey house of accused Roshan Pasi and Sonu Pasi under Neelganga police station limits in the city on Saturday.

CSP Vinod Kumar Meena said that the action was taken following the recent crime of the accused in which they attacked the city security committee convenor, Ashok Verma on Friday night. CCTV footage of the crime incident also came to light in which the accused stopped attacking Verma and beating him fiercely with sticks on the road.

Notably, as soon as the proceedings began to raze down the illegal two-storey building of accused Roshan Pasi, a saint named Guptgiri claimed the house in the name of the ashram and opposed the proceedings. But the police team did not stop, they bulldozed the illegal house of the miscreant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

