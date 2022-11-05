Assam: Drugs worth Rs 5 cr seized, 2 people arrested
Guwahati city police seize large quantities of contraband drugs worth Rs 5 crore from a vehicle.
Country:
- India
The Guwahati city police on Saturday apprehended two drug peddlers and seized large quantities of contraband worth Rs 5 crore from a vehicle, informed the city police. The arrested people have been identified as Rajib Miyan and Rekib Ahmed, hailing from Mankachar.
Based on secret information, a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta intercepted a Xylo passenger vehicle in the Gorchuk area and recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets in possession of two persons. "The vehicle was going from Guwahati to Mankachar in South Salmara Mankachar district. We have recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets in possession of two persons in the vehicle and arrested both. The market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore," Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.
A case has been registered at Gorchuk police station in connection with this. (ANI)
