Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma releases BJP's Sankalp Patra for Deori autonomous council elections

During a programme held at Assam State BJP head office at Basistha in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' with several promises for the all-around development of Deori tribes.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 21:52 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma releases BJP's Sankalp Patra for Deori autonomous council elections
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday released the BJP's Sankalp Patra for Deori Autonomous Council Elections slated to be held on November 8. During a programme held at Assam State BJP head office at Basistha in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' with several promises for the all-around development of Deori tribes.

The Assam Chief Minister said in his speech that, the state government will add 7 lakh new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme from next month. "The state government will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the 100 years old place of worship of Deori tribes. The state government will also give Rs 2.50 lakh to other worship places of Deori tribes," Sarma said.

Sarma further said that the BJP and its ally party have been able to win the heart of the people and he is very much confident that the BJP will also win in this Deori Autonomous Council Election. BJP will contest in 18 out of 22 council seats and its ally party AGP will contest in the remaining four seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022