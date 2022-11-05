"Visit rural areas to research disease causes rather than remaining confined to labs and libraries: UP CM Yogi to future medicos

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that students studying medicine should not confine themselves to labs and libraries and asked them to visit rural areas to investigate the causes of disease and write a research paper. "Students studying medicine shouldn't confine themselves to labs and libraries and instead should visit rural areas to investigate the causes of disease and write a research paper. Passed-out doctors should make research papers based on their experiences. The state government will have a look at their proposals and experiences," Yogi said.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, the CM said, "It is not only important to treat the disease, but we also have to figure out the core causes of the disease so that it can be stopped from spreading. In this context, it is the responsibility of doctors and medical teachers to promote research, along with providing treatment. The government assures you of fulfilling all your requirements." Urging doctors to conduct new research to find out the causes of diseases, CM Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh has the best healthcare infrastructure available."

Recalling the struggle against encephalitis, the CM pointed out that since 1998 a mass movement was started on this issue, but unfortunately, there was not a single research paper available on encephalitis. The Chief Minister stated that the government wants doctors at government medical colleges to do top-notch work and carry forward new research. "We will lag behind if research and development are interrupted", he added.

He said that there is no dearth of medical infrastructure and faculty in the state. "Therefore, it is necessary to run courses and encourage research. By focusing on this, the best results can be achieved. We can advance the entire medical system with research", Yogi said.

Stating that Japanese Encephalitis was detected in Eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1977-78, the CM said, "The chain of deaths as a result of this lasted for 40 continuous years until 2017. Its vaccine was made in Japan only in 1905 but it took the vaccine 100 years to reach Gorakhpur." He said that once the BRD Medical College was the only medical college in Gorakhpur Basti, Devipatan Ayodhya and Azamgarh division. Today medical colleges have opened in Deoria, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar and Azamgarh. Medical colleges are being constructed at Kushinagar, Gonda, Balrampur and Sultanpur on a war footing. The process of setting up a medical college on the PPP model in Maharajganj has also been taken forward.

Remembering his association with BRD medical college, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that for 30 years he has been associated with this medical college. "With my own eyes, I have witnessed its struggle. BRD Medical College has suffered the brunt of neglect for a long time. Its existence itself was in danger. This medical college would have been relocated somewhere due to the attitude of the previous governments," he further said. During the Golden Jubilee celebrations of BRD Medical College, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Swarna Jayanti Dwar (Main Gate).

"On this occasion, the foundation stone of construction work of a double seated 100 room hostel for the students of Pharmacy and Nursing College was also laid by him," a statement from the Chief minister's office said. "The doctors also received ODOP products as gifts from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of BRD Medical College and Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the 1997 batch," it added. (ANI)

