J&K: Hybrid LeT terrorist arrested in joint op, arms and ammunition recovered

The Bandipora Police, 45 BN CRPF and 13 RR Army in a joint operation on Monday apprehended a hybrid terrorist of LeT and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, said a press release from the Jammu and Kashmir police. According to the official statement, 1 hand grenade and 3 AK 47 live rounds were recovered from the accused.

The hybrid terrorist has been identified as Mehraj U Din Rather alias Abu Hanzla. As per the release, Bandipora Police received specific information regarding the movement of terrorists of LeT in the Check Chandergeer area of Hajin. Acting on this information Bandipora police,45 BN CRPF and 13 RR Army laid a joint Naka at Check Chandergeer Hajin.

"During the preliminary enquiry, he disclosed that he is an active member of the LeT terrorist outfit and is working on the directions of Pak handler alias Babar Bhai for one year and was assigned the task of reviving local militancy in Bandipora District, particularly in Hajin Area," read the official statement. As per the press release, "He was also assigned the task of attacking security forces, non-local labourers and PRIs. Moreover, he was also directed by his handlers to manage and paste anti-national posters in different areas of Bandipora District to instil fear in the minds of the general public."

It is pertinent to mention that Pak handler alias Babar Bhai also motivated the accused to recruit local youth in militant ranks in order to disturb peace and tranquillity in the area. The police informed that in this connection Case FIR No. 79/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Hajin and further investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

