Left Menu

Telangana government provides hi-tech patrolling vehicles to traffic police

The Telangana government is providing hi-tech patrolling vehicles to traffic police making it easy to discharge their duties.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 08:35 IST
Telangana government provides hi-tech patrolling vehicles to traffic police
Hi-tech patrolling vehicles (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is providing hi-tech patrolling vehicles to traffic police making it easy to discharge their duties. The Traffic police department thanks the Telangana government for providing hi-tech patrolling vehicles like Innova Crysta cars and bikes.

Saikanth, working as a Sub-inspector (SI) in traffic police presently posted in Asif Nagar, since 2014 said, "The Director-General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy provided him two-wheeler vehicle. It is very easy to discharge our duties in the area. For 30 km, the government is providing petrol allowances. We are very thankful to the DGP, the Commissioner of police and the Telangana government." Ram Prasad, Inspector of Asif Nagar Police Station also thanked the Telangana government for providing Innova Crysta.

"The Telangana government gave Innova first and afterwards they gave Innova Crysta. The government also provides diesel allowances. 150 litres of diesel given by the government is used for piloting, traffic clearance, for patrolling in the area. Thanks to the Telangana government for giving Innova Crysta," said Prasad. The new vehicles make it very easy to discharge their duties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022