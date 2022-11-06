Left Menu

TRS leader angry over delay in counting results from Munugode by-poll

TRS leaders said that Election Commission should respond to the news that officials were giving leaks from the counting center to the media. It is demanded that the officials themselves give the details to the media immediately after the completion of each round of counting.

06-11-2022
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader have expressed anger over the delay in the announcement of counting of votes from Munugode by-polls that started on Sunday morning. TRS minister for state energy department G Jagdish Reddy expressed his anger over the delay in the declaration of round-wise election counting results of the Munugode by-poll.

The minister complained about the delay and asked officials to announce results after every round of counting. He also said that the Election Commission should respond to the news that officials were giving leaks from the counting center to the media.

"It is demanded that the officials themselves give the details to the media immediately after the completion of each round of counting," the minister said in a statement released by TRS on Sunday. TRS candidate Kooskuntla Prabhakar Reddy was leading at the Monugode seat with 26,443 votes after the four rounds of counting, while BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal was trailing with 25,729 votes.

In the Assembly by-polls held in six states, the Munugode constituency in Telangana recorded the highest voter turnout with 77.5 percent voting on November 3. The BJP and TRS had campaigned aggressively in Munugode. Counting of votes for the by-polls is currently underway at the warehouse of the Food Corporation of India in the state's Nalgonda.

A couple of hours after the counting started, BJP leaders including union minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the slow updates of counting. They also lodged protests with the election commission authorities over the delay. (ANI)

