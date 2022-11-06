Left Menu

People pay final tributes to Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri

A large number of Shiv Sena leaders had gone from Ludhiana to Amritsar for the last rites of Sudhir Suri.

Visual from Sudhir Suri' s residence. Image Credit: ANI
People gathered outside the residence of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri for his last rites on Sunday. Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot in Amritsar on Friday.

After the murder of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, security arrangements were tightened in Ludhiana and other places. However, there was no effect of the Punjab Bandh call on Saturday and the markets are open as usual. A large number of Shiv Sena leaders had gone from Ludhiana to Amritsar for the last rites of Sudhir Suri.

The firing took place near Gopal Mandir in Amritsar during an agitation. Soon after the incident, Suri was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered the weapons. "Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested. His weapons have been recovered," Arun Pal Singh, commissioner of Police, Amritsar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

