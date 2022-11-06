Left Menu

Noida: Chain-snatching accused arrested in police encounter

Noida Police apprehended two criminals, accused of chain snatching, in an intervening night's encounter in Bisrakh, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 14:51 IST
Noida: Chain-snatching accused arrested in police encounter
Visual from the incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noida Police apprehended two criminals, accused of chain snatching, in an intervening night's encounter in Bisrakh on November 6, officials said. The arrested persons, identified as Mohit and Himanshu are residents of Meerut and Muzzaffarnagar respectively.

Acting on a tip-off Noida Police launched a search and cordon operation to arrest the wanted criminals. "An intimation was received that the accused are active in Bisrakh, following which SHO Bisrakh and Outpost Incharge Gaur city 2 launched an operation to nab the criminals," police said. According to police the accused were involved in a chain-snatching incident that took place under the Bisrakh Police Station limits on October 12.

Saad Mia Khan, ADCP Central Noida said, "On October 12, near the Bisrakh Police Station, a chain-snatching incident took place. The team was constantly engaged for its unveiling. Pertaining to which names of two people, Mohit and Himanshu who are residents of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, came to the fore." According to the police, the accused were involved in a similar incident of chain-snatching in Merrut and also had a previous criminal record.

"A tip-off was received that the accused are that these people are active in Bisrakh, following which, SHO Bisrakh and Outpost Incharge Gaur City 2 launched a search and cordon operation and arrested them in a police encounter under the same operation," Saad Mia Khan, ADCP Central Noida said. "One associate is absconding," police added.

Police investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022