Kherson energy provider says no electricity in city -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 18:28 IST
An energy company in the Russian-held Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday said there is no electricity in the city, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA quoted the Khersonoblenergo press service as saying that the reasons for the outage, which occurred amid warnings that a battle for the strategic city could be about to begin, were being clarified.

