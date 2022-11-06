Kherson energy provider says no electricity in city -RIA
Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 18:28 IST
An energy company in the Russian-held Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday said there is no electricity in the city, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
RIA quoted the Khersonoblenergo press service as saying that the reasons for the outage, which occurred amid warnings that a battle for the strategic city could be about to begin, were being clarified.
