Algeria's Jan-Sept hydrocarbon exports up 77% yr/yr to $42.6 bln

Algeria's hydrocarbon exports rose about 77% year on year to $42.6 billion for the January-September period, state news agency (APS) cited energy minister as saying on Sunday.

Algeria's energy minister Mohamed Arkab added that exports over the same nine-month period last year came to $24.1 billion.

