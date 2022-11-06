Vedic Clock to be installed in Ujjain, MP Minister Mohan Yadav lays foundation stone

The world's first Vedic Clock will be installed in Ujjain - the city of Lord Malakal. Madhya Pradesh state higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday laid the foundation stone at the 300-year-old Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain for this mega project, being taken up by the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 1.62 crore.

The observatory was constructed by Maharaja Sawai Raja Jaisingh of Jaipur in 1719. Speaking to the media, Yadav said that adequate funds have been allocated for this project, and it is aimed at making people familiar with the Indian (Vedic) time calculation.

"A special thing about this Vedic clock is that it will be based on Vedic calculation of the time, in which the 24 hours of the day are divided into Muhurats. The Vedic clock will be synced with the position of the Sun and also with the sunrise and sunset timings at different places across the world," the minister said. He said that there will be a dedicated mobile application for the readings of the Vedic Clock, and citizens will be able to use it on their smartphones, computers, televisions, and other devices. The Vedic Clock's background graphics will depict Jyotirlingas, Navagrah, etc.

"The application will also have information on Vedic Hindu Panchang, planetary positions, muhurat, astrological calculation, and predictions, etc," said Yadav, while adding that Ujjaini (the ancient name of Ujjain) holds great importance in the world in terms of time and geographical calculations, and this Vedic Clock is one of the efforts taken up by the government to bring the ancient glory of Ujjain. Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

