Assam CM attends Bhumi Pujan for upcoming Assam Skill University in Mangaldai

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in a ceremonial Bhumi Pujan at the site for the upcoming Assam Skill University at Mangaldai in Darrang district. A Rs 1,000-crore project, the upcoming state-of-the-art university, aimed at imparting multidisciplinary skill training, and being undertaken through financial assistance from Manila-headquartered Asian Development Bank, will be a first-of-its-kind in not just the State but in the entire eastern part of the country.

Addressing a public meeting correlating with the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, the Chief Minister exuded confidence Assam Skill University, when functional, would act as a catalyst in the endeavour of the current dispensation to transform Assam into one of the most progressive States on all fronts in the country. Referring to human resources as one of the most valuable wealth of a nation, Chief Minister Sarma said, "the upcoming centre for imparting of skill training would contribute immensely towards the process of nation-building by preparing skilled employment-creators and employment-seekers in conjunction with the demand of time."

Expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in a new era on the skill development front, CM Sarma said, "Assam Skill University would script a new chapter in the State's initiatives aimed at preparing its youths to make the maximum use of the opportunities a new and resurgent India offers". "This centre for imparting of skill training will develop youths with skill proficiency and competency at different levels while catering to national and international standards, the Chief Minister said, adding it would also provide a platform for socio-economic progression and upward mobility to youths of the State," he added.

Stating that skilled human resources are one of the most important prerequisites to attract investments, the Chief Minister further added that Assam Skill University would ensure the availability of a workforce that would compel major investors from all over the country and abroad to look at the State as one of the most favourable investment destinations. "Multidisciplinary areas of training such as the School of Technology, School of Design and Creativity, School of Mobility, School of Management and Finance Training, and School of Healthcare, to name a few, would ensure one can opt for skill-training in his or her areas of interests and not be compelled to take up a course for the sake of enrolling in a formal centre of learning," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also made fervent appeals to the youths of the State to become active stakeholders in the ongoing "4th industrial revolution" the country and the world are currently witnessing by making use of the opportunities the Assam Skill University would provide. The Chief Minister also stated the aim was to ensure complete the construction of the upcoming Assam Skill University within the year 2025.

It is worth mentioning that the government of Assam has already appointed former bureaucrat Subhash Das as the vice-chancellor of Assam Skill University. The Chief Minister also made a number of announcements aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the residents of the historic north-bank district.

He said, "the construction process for the proposed by-pass road as an alternative to the national highway through Mangaldai town would be taken up on a priority basis." The Chief Minister also promised to take up the demand for connecting Darrang district with the railway network with the central government.

He further stated that plans are in place for a medical college in the district. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers of Cabinet ranks Jayanta Mallabaruah, Chandramohan Patowary, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, Members of Legislative Assembly Basanta Das, Paramananda Rajbangshi, Majibur Rahman, Durga Das Boro, Political Secretary to Chief Minister Pabitra Margherita and Chairman of Assam State Fishery Development Corporation Gurujyoti Das, among others. (ANI)

