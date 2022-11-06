Kuwait appoints new CEOs for state oil companies

Kuwait appointed new leaders for its state oil companies, state news agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

Ahmed Jaber al-Aydan was appointed as CEO of Kuwait Oil Company, and Wadha al-Khateeb as CEO of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).

New leaders were also chosen for Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) and other state companies in the sector.

