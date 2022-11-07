Left Menu

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to embark on two-day visit to J-K today

During his visit, Chandrasekhar will hold interactions with state government officials, students and other stakeholders to broaden engagement in the areas of skilling, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 08:53 IST
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development and Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will embark on a two-day tour to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. During his visit, Chandrasekhar will hold interactions with state government officials, students and other stakeholders to broaden engagement in the areas of skilling, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement.

The Union Minister will also be meeting key beneficiaries of Government schemes like Mumkin, Tejaswani schemes, Ujjwala, Aap ki Zameen, Aap ki Nigrani schemes etc and give away the promised disbursements to several of them at Ramban. The Ministry further said that he will also be distributing motorized tricycles and scooties among the specially-abled beneficiaries.

Chandrasekhar will be visiting Government Polytechnic College, Chanderkote to interact with students and staff members and visit the stalls put up by them, displaying their products. "The Minister will also be launching a Job Mela for the placement of skilled youth in various companies. Later he will lay the foundation stones of various projects virtually (Amrit Sarovars/Jal Jeevan Missions)," it said in a statement.

He will also be holding interactions with Chairperson, District Development Council (Zilla Parishad), and District Commissioner of Ramban. Chandrasekhar will then leave for Patnitop where he will be interacting with hoteliers, youth and members of tourism clubs, apart from representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions.

He will also be launching a sanitation drive there. In Jammu, the Minister will be interacting with the trainees and officials of the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE) and National Skill Training Institutes (W) and discuss with them skilling efforts in the districts--keeping in mind the resources available and the aspirations of local people, the ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

