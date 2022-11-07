Left Menu

Northern Army Commander dedicates 464-bedded modern transit facility for J-K troops

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday inaugurated a 464-bedded new modern transit facility in the national capital for troops deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir region on behalf of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated transit facility in New Delhi (Photo: Northern Commander Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday inaugurated a 464-bedded new modern transit facility in the national capital for troops deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir region. The project, which started in 2017 at a cost of approximately Rs 18 crore at New Delhi, has now been officially opened, the Indian Army said in a press statement.

According to the Indian Army, the facility will greatly enhance the morale of troops inducted to Jammu and Kashmir and transiting from Delhi. The operationalisation of this facility would enable troops to be comfortable and will provide necessary ease during transit. Currently, troops moving to Jammu and Kashmir were staying in temporary accommodations.

The transit facility is equipped with modern facilities for ensuring the comfortable stay of troops including two reception centres, three dining halls, cook houses, lift and fire-fighting systems. The transit facility will ensure that the transiting troops stay comfortably at New Delhi and will strengthen the existing military infrastructure.

It will also ensure the net happiness quotient of troops of Northern Command. (ANI)

