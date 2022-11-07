France's Le Maire: U.S. Inflation Reduction Act law is major threat to EU companies
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that the United States' new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) law was a major threat to European companies and that the EU had to stand firm against it. "We must clearly tell our U.S. partners that it is a major problem for us. It is not acceptable. It could create a major shock on European industry," Le Maire told BFM TV.
