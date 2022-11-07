Left Menu

FTSE 100 lags European peers as healthcare, energy decline

The FTSE 100 index dipped in choppy trading on Monday as GSK led a fall in healthcare stocks and energy companies tracked declining oil prices, while its European peers rallied. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 1.0% by 0951 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:41 IST
FTSE 100 lags European peers as healthcare, energy decline
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The FTSE 100 index dipped in choppy trading on Monday as GSK led a fall in healthcare stocks and energy companies tracked declining oil prices, while its European peers rallied.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 1.0% by 0951 GMT. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%. Pharma stocks fell 1.0%, weighed by a 2.7% fall in GSK Plc as it said its blood cancer drug, Blenrep, failed the main goal of a late-stage study.

Energy stocks were off 0.7%, tracking crude prices that were hit as stringent COVID-19 curbs darkened demand outlook from China. "If you have a slow down in China, it implies a continuation of the supply chain issues and inflationary pressures," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"It's a drag on global growth generally, and a source of negativity for any company that relies on China." The FTSE 100 ended the previous week higher after the Bank of England indicated that interest rates would go up less in future than markets expect now, focus will now shift to a preliminary third-quarter GDP reading on Friday and the UK's budget plan next week.

"We have GDP data this week and the fiscal plan next week, which could be interesting in terms of how it shapes monetary policy going forward," added Cole. Shares of Joules Group plunged 24.1% after the struggling British fashion retailer said its sales in the 11 weeks to Oct. 30 were lower than expectations as it discusses with its investors for a cornerstone investment in an equity raise for the company.

Flutter Entertainment jumped 3.9% after it said that the arbitrator was in favour of the firm's valuation of FanDuel at $20 billion, ending its legal battle with FOX corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022