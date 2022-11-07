Left Menu

Jharkhand: Woman arrested for smuggling 28 exotic species of Cobra

The Jharkhand police have arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling exotic snakes through a train at the Tatanagar Railway Station here.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:46 IST
Jharkhand: Woman arrested for smuggling 28 exotic species of Cobra
Arrested woman with the railway police officials in Jharkhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand police has arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling exotic snakes through train at the Tatanagar Railway Station here. The station in charge of the government railway station said that information about certain objectionable items was received and the officials recovered 28 exotic breeds of snakes and other insects from her possession.

"The checking in the train after the information about a suspect carrying objectionable items in Neelachal Express was received. 28 exotic breed snakes and other insects have been recovered from her," Station-in-charge of Government Railway Police, Rajesh Tiwari said. According to the officials, the arrested woman has been identified as a resident of Nagaland and the recovered snakes' worth in the international market is in crores.

"This woman was heading to Delhi after she reached West Bengal from Nagaland. Her co-passengers in the train found her activities suspicious and hence informed the police about her," the police informed. "We were informed via a secret tip about a suspicious woman carrying a box. Around 28 species of exotic snakes were recovered from her after the ME of Tata Nagar probed her. All the snakes recovered were Cobra," Railway officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

Further details in the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022