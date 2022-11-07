Russian, Indian foreign ministers to discuss prospective energy projects: Russian foreign ministry
Prospective energy projects on the Arctic Shelf and the Russian far east will be among the main topics of discussion between the foreign ministers of Russia and India, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday in Moscow and discuss a whole range of topics, ranging from trade, investments and using national currencies in mutual settlements, the foreign ministry statement said.
