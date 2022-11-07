Left Menu

Russian, Indian foreign ministers to discuss prospective energy projects: Russian foreign ministry

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:35 IST
Russian, Indian foreign ministers to discuss prospective energy projects: Russian foreign ministry
  • Country:
  • India

Prospective energy projects on the Arctic Shelf and the Russian far east will be among the main topics of discussion between the foreign ministers of Russia and India, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday in Moscow and discuss a whole range of topics, ranging from trade, investments and using national currencies in mutual settlements, the foreign ministry statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022