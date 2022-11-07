Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Officials recover 7 Kg IED in Sukma

A team of Cobra 206 battalion went out on a search this morning under the leadership of deputy commandant Saurabh Singh Yadav on the instruction of commandant Luv Kumar. During the search, the team member saw the bomb planted by the Naxalites

The Cobra 206 battalion recovered an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) bomb weighing seven kilograms and neutralized it in the forest between Elmagunda and Minpa area in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said officials on Monday. "A team of Cobra 206 battalion went out on a search this morning under the leadership of deputy commandant Saurabh Singh Yadav on the instruction of commandant Luv Kumar. During the search, the team member saw the bomb planted by the Naxalites," read an official statement.

The BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) team moving along with the battalion reached the spot and successfully neutralized the bomb on the spot, informed officials. Further investigations are underway.

Last month, the security forces recovered a pipe IED weighing around 10 kg in Tekapani village under Koyalibeda police station limits, Kanker district Antagarh SDOP Amar Sidar said that a DRG team was patrolling under Koyalibeda police station limits, in the meantime, they received information that the Naxalites in the village Tekapar jungle area had installed IED with the intention of harming the security forces.

Acting on the information, the team rushed to the spot and searched the area. They found the one pipe IED planted by the Naxalites. The security forces destroyed it on the spot. (ANI)

