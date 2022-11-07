Three persons die in road accident in Chhattisgarh

Three youths died after a motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a container parked at the roadside on Pendra main road under Pendra police station in Chhattisgarh's Pendra district, an official said. The accident occurred late on Sunday night when the youth were coming from Pasan in Korba to Pendra. The bike was moving at a high speed and in the meantime, the rider lost control and it rammed into the container parked in front of the petrol pump located on Pendra main road.

All three youths died on the spot. The youths were identified as Basant Prajapati (who was riding the bike), Suraj Prajapati, residents of Pasan in Korba and Shubham Manikpuri, a resident of Kota. The fathers of all three deceased are posted in CREDA (Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency) in the Korba district. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police team of Kotmi outpost of Pendra police station reached the spot and kept the body in Marchuri. Later upon getting the information about the accident, the family members also reached the spot.

Pendra police station in-charge Dharmanarayan Tiwari said that the police registered a case in this connection and sent the body for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives. Further investigation is on, he added. (ANI)

