Fire in electrical meter room of high rise building in Thane; no casualty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a 20-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 3.30 am in the building located in Balkum area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

He said 24 out of the total 75 electric cables were gutted.

The power supply to the building was cut off immediately after the blaze erupted, he said, adding that the occupants will go without power at least till Tuesday and the work to lay new cables is underway.

A team of local firemen and RDMC rushed to the spot and put out the fire in one-and-a-half hours, the official said.

The cause of the fire is still not known, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

