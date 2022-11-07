Left Menu

Police probing whether ex-IB officer's death was accident or murder: Karnataka Home Minister

A three-member team of senior police officers has been formed to probe the matter. He was not walking but was standing on the side of the road. CCTV footage showed that a car without a registration number plate came and intentionally hit him from behind and escaped.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:08 IST
Visual from the spot at Mysuru University Campus (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death of the 83-year-old retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer is being closely investigated and a report will be out soon on whether it was a murder or an accident, in Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday. "We are investigating this matter very seriously," he said.

The investigation into the death of the ex-IB officer, RS Kulkarni, took a twisting turn on Sunday after senior police officials suspected that it could be a murder. The police had initially believed that it was a case of an accident and on the basis of the same, a hit-and-run case was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver.

But when the police went through the CCTV footage, they found it to be a deliberate act of the miscreants. After this, a case of murder was registered at Jayalaxmipuram police station.

The incident was reported at the Mysuru University campus on Friday. The victim was not walking but was standing on the side of the road. CCTV footage showed that a car without a registration number plate came and intentionally hit him from behind and escaped. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mysuru commissioner of police Dr Chandragupta had on Sunday announced that a three-member team of senior police officers has been formed to probe the matter, and said that the victim was retired for 23 years, and it was not clear whether the murder was due to professional or personal enmity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

