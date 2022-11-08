Left Menu

TN: CM Stalin writes to Centre for release of 15 Tamil fishermen arrested by Srilankan navy

Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka's waters. The operation led to the seizure of 02 Indian trawlers with 15 Indian fishermen, poaching in the island's waters.

TN: CM Stalin writes to Centre for release of 15 Tamil fishermen arrested by Srilankan navy
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, to take immediate action for the release of 15 Tamil fishermen arrested by the Srilankan Navy. In his letter, he also asked Union Minister to take action to release fishermen and 2 boats which have been seized by Srilankan Navy.

The fishermen of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Srilankan navy on November 5. Earlier on November 5, Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka's waters. The operation led to the seizure of 02 Indian trawlers with 15 Indian fishermen, poaching in the island's waters.

"As an extension of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command mounted a special operation this evening, having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka's waters, in seas north of Talaimannar. Thus, two (02) Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command were deployed for this operation and it led to the seizure of 02 Indian poaching trawlers continued to remain in island's waters, with 15 Indian fishers," read a statement from Srilankan navy. The seized trawlers together with Indian fishermen are being brought to Talaimannar and they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries officials for onward legal proceedings, it added. (ANI)

