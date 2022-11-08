Left Menu

Maharashtra: NCP leader booked, forcibly stopped screening of Marathi movie "Har Har Mahadev"

Justifying the forcible stopping of the screening of "Har Har Mahadev" Marathi movie, former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA from Mumbra constituency in Thane district Jitendra Awadh said "The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?"

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 10:47 IST
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has been booked for forcibly stopping screening of Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev". Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has been booked by Maharashtra police for forcibly stopping the screening of Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev" and beating a viewer on Monday evening in a multiplex in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said. Justifying the forcible stopping of the screening of "Har Har Mahadev" Marathi movie, former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA from Mumbra constituency in Thane district Jitendra Awadh said "The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?"

Maharashtra police have registered a case against the NCP leader and his supporters in this regard. A first information report has been registered against the former minister Jitendra Awhad and about 100 NCP workers under various sections including 141 ,143, 146, 149, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Vartak Nagar police station in Thane district, they added.

However no arrest has been made so far, they added. Har Har Mahadev is a 2022 Indian Marathi-language epic historical action drama film written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. (ANI)

