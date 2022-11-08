Dr Subhash Babu, first Indian scientist to be awarded Bailey K. Ashford Medal

Prominent Indian physician and scientist Dr Subhash Babu has been conferred the prestigious 2022 Bailey K. Ashford Medal, and 2022 Fellow of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (FASTMH) award for his exemplary research work and contribution in tropical medicine. The American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) is the world's largest scientific organization in tropical medicine, and the medal is awarded annually to one or more mid-career-investigators for distinguished work in tropical medicine.

In the 82-year history of the award, it has never been awarded before to an Indian scientist or for work done at an Indian institution. Dr. Subash Babu is the Scientific Director of the ICER (International Centre for Excellence in Research)- India Programme and is a leader in helminth infections and tuberculosis research, and he is the first Indian to receive both the Bailey K Ashford medal as well as the FASTMH award, an official release from said.

Dr Babu was awarded the Bailey K Ashford medal at the annual ASTMH meeting held this week in Seattle, USA on October 30, 2022. In addition to the Bailey K Ashford award, he was also awarded FASTMH for committed work in tropical medicine since 1995. Dr. Daniel Bausch, President of the ASTMH said "Dr. Subash Babu has made major contributions to the elucidation of the key immunological underpinnings of diseases including filariasis, influences of helminthic-infection on metabolic disorders, and the interface between diabetes and tuberculosis. Most importantly, his seminal work on the influence of Type 2 diabetes in TB in response to anti-TB therapy has wide-ranging impact in the TB field and for global health."

Dr. Subash Babu received his MBBS at the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Tamil Nadu, and his Ph.D. in immunology at the University of Connecticut in the USA. After his post-doctoral fellowship at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he returned to India and established the ICER at the campus of ICMR-NIRT in Chennai in 2006. His research portfolio centers on endemic infections in India and is funded by the NIH in Bethesda, USA. Babu has built a highly prolific program that involves extensive field studies, collaborations around the world, and clinical trials.

This research has led to major advances in the understanding of the immunology of different infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, filariasis, strongyloidiasis, and hookworm infections, that are endemic to India. Dr Thomas Nutman, Chief of the Laboratory of Parasitic Diseases (LPD) at the NIH, nominated Subash.

"Subash has made major contributions to the immunology of human helminth infections and TB. Over the last 20+ years, he has committed himself to apply his extraordinary talent in basic and translational research to important public health problems in India," Dr Nutman said. Dr Subhash has been the Principal or Co-investigator of 31 research protocols and serves as the mentor for graduate and undergraduate students from 30+ Indian academic institutions.

With over 240 publications in international academic journals and book chapters, Babu is highly respected in his field and has received several prestigious awards. He has presented his work at several national and international fora and also authors book chapters in important textbooks, including Topley and Wilson's Microbiology and Microbial Infections, and Elsevier's Clinical Immunology books, which are consistently used in medical schools and graduate programs throughout the world.

In addition, he serves on several Scientific Program Committees of international societies, as Course Faculty in national (and international institutions), as a Grant Reviewer for multiple international agencies, and on the Editorial Boards of multiple leading international journals. (ANI)

