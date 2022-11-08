Left Menu

Traditional 'Donkey Fair' organised in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

A traditional 'Donkey Fair' has been organised on the banks of Shipra river in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh.

Donkeys and Mules in the fair (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A traditional 'Donkey Fair' has been organised on the banks of Shipra river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. This fair is organised every year from Ekadashi to Purnima (full moon night) in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Donkeys and mules from several regions across the country have been brought here and traders across the nation have also gathered here to buy the animals from the fair. The animals are coloured before participating in the fair and are also given a name which is written on their body.

Apart from donkey and mule traders, horse traders in large numbers are also participating in the fair this year. They have brought different species of horses to the fair. A local trader Bablu Prajapati told ANI, "It is my traditional business. We buy donkeys and mules from different places and sale them here in Ujjain. A few donkeys have been sold out and a few are left whose deal is in process".

A buyer who arrived from Maharashtra, Dadabhau Gote Rao Shinde told ANI, "I have come here to buy donkeys. This fair is being organised for years. Our father and grandfather used to come here to buy the donkey". Notably, it is said that such a big donkey fair is organised only at two places in the country. One is held in Pushkar, Rajasthan and the other in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

