Tusker found dead in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district

A male tusker died allegedly due to an electric current in Devpur area under Kasdol Upvan Division in Baloda Bazar district.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 12:52 IST
Carcass of the tusker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A male tusker was found dead allegedly due to an electric current in Devpur area under Kasdol Upvan Division in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district, a forest official said. The incident occurred reportedly two days ago and the tusker's carcass was lying just 50 metres away from the forest department's rest house. The carcass started smelling after which it came to notice.

DFO Mayank Agrawal said that upon getting the information about the elephant's death, a team of veterinary doctors were called to conduct the post-mortem. It was a male tusker and it was around 22 to 26 years old. The post-mortem of the male elephant was conducted by the veterinary team in the presence of the Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife), Chief Forest Conservation, Raipur and Wild Life SOS team.

"It is found in the post mortem that the elephant died due to high tension 11 KV electric current. The forest official has recovered the wire used in killing the elephant from the spot. The suspects involved in the crime are of Pakrid village, who are still absconding," Agrawal said, adding that efforts are on to nab them and strict action will be taken against them. Notably, a youth died recently due to an electric shock in the Checharpali area of Devpur forest range. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

