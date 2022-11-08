Left Menu

Badrinath Temple closed for years's last 'total lunar eclipse'

30 pm in the evening.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:14 IST
Badrinath Temple closed for years's last 'total lunar eclipse'
Badrinath Dham. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the total lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan), the doors of Badrinath Temple were closed earlier today and would remain so till late evening. "Badrinath Dham Temple closed for the lunar eclipse. The temple will re-open at 6:25 pm after the eclipse", Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee told ANI.

Due to the Lunar Eclipse, temples across India have been closed since morning and would remain closed till 6:30 pm in the evening. Temples have announced that after performing the Sandhya Aarti and other rituals for purification, the temples would be opened to the public. A Lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and a Full Moon form a near-perfect Syzygy in space. The Moon slides into the Earth's shadow and gradually darkens until the entire lunar disc turns into an eerie red or dim orange from its usual silvery grey shade. The event unfolds in reverse order further, until the moon returns to its full brilliance.

The November 8th lunar eclipse is the last lunar eclipse of the year and the second total lunar eclipse in the year 2022, the earlier was on May 15-16th. Today's eclipse would be visible across India along with parts of Asia, North America, Australia, and a few places in Europe as well as in the entire North America. The next Lunar eclipse is predicted to be on the 5th of May, 2023. Every year, from anywhere between four to seven times, the Sun, Moon, and Earth line up in a Syzygy, forming what is called either the Solar or Lunar Eclipse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022