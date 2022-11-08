Digital Lok Adalat to repeat history, registers over 1 crore cases across Rajasthan, Maharashtra

The first-ever Digital Lok Adalat is all set to repeat history with the upcoming Lok Adalat on November 12, 2022, as Indian Justice Technology (JusTech) has registered over 1 crore cases across the states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra. "The first-ever Digital Lok Adalat is all set to repeat history with the upcoming Lok Adalat on November 12, 2022. Ever since its launch in July 2022, the Digital Lok Adalat designed and developed by an Indian Justice Technology (JusTech) has registered over 1 crore cases across the states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra (as of November 11, 2022)," a press statement said.

During the first Lok Adalat which was organized on August 13, 2022, Justice extended its technical support to the State Legal Services Authorities of Rajasthan and Maharashtra with its Digital Lok Adalat Platform. While the previously held Digital Lok Adalat helped the states to settle a record amount of Rs 833,513,857, the upcoming Digital Lok Adalat is expected to surpass the previously reported settlement amount.

According to the data available on the upcoming Digital Lok Adalat, over 80 lakh cases, including pre-litigation and challan, have been registered in the state of Rajasthan & Maharashtra. The registered cases include disputes related to money recovery, electricity bills & other bill payments, telecommunication disputes, and bank litigation among others, the statement said. "After the success of the first Digital Lok Adalat, the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA) has again collaborated with Jupitice for the upcoming Lok Adalat. In August, the digitalization of the Lok Adalat led to the registration of record no of cases and also eased the back-end administrative work. We are confident that we are again going to resolve as many cases with the help of Digital Lok Adalat developed by Jupitice," said Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, Rajasthan Member Secretary.

During the first Digital Lok Adalat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra constituted a total of 568 benches registered a total of 1,354,432 cases out of which a total of 1,116,193 cases were resolved at the pre-litigation stage. In Maharashtra, a total of 63, 99,983 traffic challan cases were registered with the Digital Lok Adalat out of which 58,10, 712 traffic challan cases were resolved at the platform. "The collaboration with Rajasthan and Maharashtra Legal Services Authority has helped Jupitice in spearheading its ambitious project - Nyaya Ghar Ghar (Delivering Justice at the doorstep of every citizen). We are confident that in the upcoming Lok Adalats, Jupitice will also collaborate with more state legal services authorities across India," said Raman Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Jupitice.

Lok Adalats have a long history of being one of the most effective methods for guaranteeing that every individual has access to justice. The digital transformation of Lok Adalat has made it more accessible, effective, and ergonomic for all parties involved. The success of the first Digital Lok Adalat has also proved that the digital transformation has not only enhanced access to justice for all but also the ease of justice throughout the nation. The concept of the Digital Lok Adalat was designed, developed, and implemented by a homegrown company, Jupitice- the world's first Justice Technology (JusTech) company that has designed and built World's First Next Generation "Justice Technology Platform'' to reboot the global justice ecosystem to make it accessible, affordable, cost-effective, transparent, accountable, equitable, and secure. (ANI)

