MHA facilitates visit of over 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims to Nankana Sahib on Gurupurab

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has facilitated the visit of 2,420 Indian Sikh pilgrims' visit to Nankana Sahib on the occasion of Gurupurab, the Ministry said on Tuesday. The step was taken following directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a Home Ministry statement said.

"Under the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MHA facilitated visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Nankana Sahib on the occasion of Gurupurab," said the statement. It also mentioned that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given special importance to the celebrations of Gurupurab and with the same spirit, the Union Home Ministry made all arrangements for a smooth and comfortable journey for the pilgrims".

A total of 2,420 Indian Sikh pilgrims, under the banner of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) departed for Pakistan to participate in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations 2022, through the Attari Road on November 6. The pilgrims were issued a 10-day Pakistani Pilgrim Visa (from November 6-15) for Nankana Sahib, and Sacha Sauda and travelled mainly under the banner of different Sikh Religious Organizations including SGPC, DSGMC, Haryana Yatri Sikh Jatha, and Sukhmani Sahab Sewa Society, Haryana. The pilgrims are scheduled to return by November 15, 2022.

Among the prominent leaders of various Sikh organisations that formed part of the Gurupurab Jatha included SGPC's Master Preet Singh Basair and EX SGPC Member Ajnala; DSGMC Member Daljeet Singh; Haryana Yatri Sikh Jatha member Sharanjeet Singh Grover; Sikh Yatri Jammu member Shamsher Singh; Sukhmani Sahab Sewa Society, Haryana, member Gurdeep Singh; and Bhai Mardana Group (Ferozpur) member Sardar Sucha Singh. Similarly, the statement further said, a total of 433 pilgrims from India visited Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, through Integrated Check-Post Dera Baba Nanak, Amritsar on Tuesday (today) to offer prayers on the occasion of Gurupurab. Pilgrims included 429 Indian nationals and four Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders.

"All the pilgrims have returned after offering their prayers," added the statement. (ANI)

