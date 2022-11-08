Assam: 600 grams gold seized at Guwahati railway station, one held

Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday seized 600 grams of gold, worth Rs 40 lakh, from a person on Rajdhani Express at Guwahati railway station. The GRP personnel also arrested the person hailing from Kerala who was carrying the gold.

Prasenjit Das, Officer-in-Charge of GRP Guwahati said that the market value of the seized gold is estimated at more than Rs 40 lakh. "Based on intelligence input, today morning we conducted search operation in Rajdhani Express and found gold powder in three packets weighing about 600 grams in possession from a person who was travelling in the train. He was coming from Dimapur. The market value of the seized gold is estimated at more than Rs 40 lakh," Prasenjit Das, Officer-in-Charge of GRP Guwahati said.

A case has been registered at GRP Guwahati in connection with this. Further information is awaited.

Earlier in March, this year, in a similar crackdown against the smuggling of gold, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized over 32 kg gold jewellery worth over Rs 16 crore from Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express in Odisha. As per a statement issued by the Odisha State CT and GST Enforcement Wing, four persons were detained in this connection for interrogation after they failed to produce valid GST documents. The detainees, identified as Hasmukhlal Jain, Surseh Sahadev Khare, Mahesh Bhomsar and Deepak Patel, all hailing from Mumbai, were travelling with four bags, each containing 8 kg of gold ornaments, the police said.

"They had planned to sell the gold ornaments to traders in and around Bhubaneswar. We zeroed in on them due to their suspicious activities," said Jayadev Biswajit Inspector In Charge, GRP Bhubaneswar. "They evaded tax. So far, they have not disclosed who their prospective buyers are," he said.

One GST officer Manmath Pradhan said that 32 kg gold worth above Rs 16 crores has been handed over to them by GRP police. "We will collect 3 percent GST and 3 percent as penalty from these gold ornaments. We also varify the identities of those byres of Bhubaneswar. Later on Income tax department will also verify about the money invested to purchase illegal gold ornaments", he added. (ANI)

