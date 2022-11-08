Mexican president eyes plan for 15% minimum wage hike

Mexico is looking at a proposal to hike the minimum wage 15%, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, urging business, labor and government representatives to reach a deal that considerably boosts pay beyond inflation. Since taking office in late 2018, Lopez Obrador has vowed to prioritize the poor and tackle Mexico's vast wealth disparity to ease a decades-long decline in purchasing power for workers.

Lopez Obrador said he expected Mexico's National Minimum Wage Commission (CONASAMI) to reach a decision on the new wage level in December, and that one of Mexico's top business lobbies, Coparmex, has proposed a 15% increase. "Coparmex is offering 15%, we're looking at this," the president told a regular news conference, noting workers' representatives have yet to weigh in and that Mexico's inflation - near its highest level in two decades - would be a factor.

"We need to increase the salary. Although we need to be careful about the inflation situation ... inflation should not be used as an excuse for not increasing the minimum wage," he said. Mexican inflation slowed slightly in the first half of October to 8.53%.

Lopez Obrador's administration raised the minimum wage by 16% in 2019, 20% in 2020, 15% in 2021, and 22% in 2022. The latest increase brought purchasing power in line to where it was in 1985, CONASAMI said. The wage hike debate comes as the labor market is expanding.

Mexico added more than 200,000 formal jobs in October, the highest monthly jump on record according to Mexico's Social Security Institute, bringing the total to more than 21.6 million jobs.

