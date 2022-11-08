Devotees take holy dips in Kshipra on Kartik Purnima

A large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Kshipra river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Devotees started gathering at Ram Ghat in large numbers in the early morning and took holy dips in the holy Kshipra river.

"We have come to take a holy dip. A ritual dip on Kartik Purnima is considered sacred," Aparna, a devotee said. This was followed by pujas and rituals organized by priests and attended by devotees during the lunar eclipse period on Tuesday.

A procession of Lord Mahakaal was also taken out on the occasion. Gaurav Upadhyay, a priest at Ram Ghat, said that a large number of devotees come to Ram Ghat to take the customary dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

"The day has even greater significance as it coincided with the year's last lunar eclipse," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)