Left Menu

Devotees take holy dips in Kshipra on Kartik Purnima

Devotees started gathering at Ram Ghat in large numbers in the early morning and took holy dips in the holy Kshipra river. This was followed by pujas and rituals organized by priests and attended by devotees during the lunar eclipse period on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 23:49 IST
Devotees take holy dips in Kshipra on Kartik Purnima
Devotees take holy dip in Kshipra river (Visuals from Ram Ghat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Kshipra river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Devotees started gathering at Ram Ghat in large numbers in the early morning and took holy dips in the holy Kshipra river.

"We have come to take a holy dip. A ritual dip on Kartik Purnima is considered sacred," Aparna, a devotee said. This was followed by pujas and rituals organized by priests and attended by devotees during the lunar eclipse period on Tuesday.

A procession of Lord Mahakaal was also taken out on the occasion. Gaurav Upadhyay, a priest at Ram Ghat, said that a large number of devotees come to Ram Ghat to take the customary dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

"The day has even greater significance as it coincided with the year's last lunar eclipse," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup; Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen and more

Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022