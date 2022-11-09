Left Menu

8 arrested for thrashing society guard in Noida

The accused allegedly tried to gain entry into the society on November 5, and they were stopped by the society's security guard for enquiry.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:08 IST
8 arrested for thrashing society guard in Noida
Representative photo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a security guard at a housing society in Noida on Tuesday, the police said. The arrested accused were identified as Sharad Parmanand, Tarun Kumar, Mayank Gupt, Nipun, Chirag, Siddharth, Ayush Choudhary, and Priyanshu Choudhary.

The accused are from Delhi, Haryana, and Meerut, and were arrested from the Golchakkar area of Sector 62, officials said. The police said that the incident was reported at Shatabdi Rail Vihar Society on November 5. The accused allegedly tried to gain entry into the society on November 5, and they were stopped by the society's security guard for enquiry.

He asked them to make an entry on the visitor's register before going inside, to which they refused and started arguing and abusing. The accused allegedly thrashed the guard with kicks and punches and escaped. The victim, identified as Nitin, later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police following the complaint registered a case under IPC sections 147 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) launched an investigation and nabbed the accused. The accused were identified on the basis of CCTV footage, and all of them have been arrested, ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022