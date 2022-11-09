Left Menu

Investors Summit should be result-oriented: MP CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Investors' Summit to be held in Indore in January 2023 should be fruitful for industrialists and investors.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:10 IST
Investors Summit should be result-oriented: MP CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Investors' Summit to be held in Indore in January 2023 should be fruitful for industrialists and investors. Investors and industrialists should be given detailed information about the needs, investment opportunities and possibilities of the state. The industrialists working in this sector should be specially made aware of the possibilities of industries related to the manufacturing of agricultural equipment and the manufacturing of pharma and medical devices in the state.

CM Chouhan made the remark during addressing a meeting at the residence office regarding the meeting with industrialists and the road show in Mumbai on Tuesday. Chouhan will meet industrialists and investors in Mumbai on November 10. He will invite them to the proposed Investors' Summit in Indore in January 2023.

Chouhan will meet the MD and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra Dr Anish Shah, CEO of Hindustan Unilever Sanjiv Mehta, Directors of Reliance Industries Anant Ambani and Dhanraj Nathwani, MD of CEAT Tyres Anant Goenka, CMD of US Pharma Tapan Sanghvi, Director of Chomerics Life Sciences AK Mishra, Encube Ethicals Pharma MD Mehul Shah, Gufic Biosciences CMD Jayesh Choksi and Vice-Chairperson of Piramal Group Dr Swati Piramal. Besides, CM Chouhan will also attend the inaugural programme of Infobeans Limited and a session on investment prospects in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan will specially discuss the possibilities of setting up units related to the manufacturing of pharma and medical equipment with the industrialists working in this sector. Under this, he will hold discussions with the heads and officials of Godrej, Alembic Pharma, Aditya Birla Group, Hiranandani Group, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Sons, Procter & Gamble India, Larsen & Toubro, Persistent Systems and Panchsheel Realty Reserve. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022