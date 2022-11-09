Doda car accident: Rescue operation halted, to begin today morning

The rescue operation for the four people who were feared dead after their car plunged into river Chenab at Premnagar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda was put on hold with little expectation of them to be alive and also the operation becoming riskier, according to an official on late Tuesday night. Four people were feared dead after a car they were travelling in plunged into river Chenab at Premnagar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, according to an official on late Tuesday night.

The Indian Army and the State Disaster Response Force were involved in the rescue operation before being put on hold until morning. "Four youths are feared dead. Rescue operation with SDRF and Army was initiated but has been paused as no one is expected to be alive and the operation had become riskier. As soon as the first light hits, we will begin the rescue operation again," Athar Amin Zargar, SDM Thathri said.

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that every possible effort is being made to trace the victims of the accident and he is in constant touch with the authorities. "Just now spoke to DC #Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan. A private car carrying four persons has accidentally plunged deep into river Chenab at Shibnot, midway between Thatri and Prem Nagar.Every possible effort being made to trace the victims. I am in constant touch.#JammuAndKashmir," Singh tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 20 people were injured after the vehicle carrying them met with an accident in the Watyin area of Handwara in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.Previously, after the snowfall lashed the Gulmarg-Butapathri road on Saturday night, six people were reported injured in a car accident near Nagin on the next day (Sunday) due to overspeeding despite the promulgation of strict driving instructions, an Army press release had informed. All passengers were then rescued and taken to the hospital. (ANI)

