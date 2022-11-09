Left Menu

Amit Shah to chair high-level IB meet today to review internal security situation among other issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers across the country in the national capital to assess the internal security situation in the country, threats of terrorism and the need for coordination among central and state agencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will soon chair a day-long high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers across the country here in the national capital later in the day to assess the internal security situation in the country, threats of terrorism and the need for coordination among central and state agencies. The meeting is scheduled to be held between 11 am to 5 pm at a secret and highly secured location in the city.

A senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting anonymity, told ANI, "The Home Minister will take stock of the overall internal security scenario, intelligence gathering network and other aspects needed to be addressed so that robust internal security is ensured in the country." Issues like continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyberspace and movement of foreign terrorist fighters are expected to be discussed in the meeting.

Focus on better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing security challenges, would be among the major issues that will be discussed, said the source. The meeting is expected to be attended by other senior officers across the country concerned with intelligence-related issues. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and IB chief Tapan Deka will be among the topmost officers who will attend the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

