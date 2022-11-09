Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on 11 November

Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, Terminal 2 will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore annually.

Visuals of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on November 11, the official said on Wednesday. With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, Terminal 2 will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore annually.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. (ANI)

