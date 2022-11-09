Left Menu

Pressure growing on Germany to accept gas price cap - Czech minister

The European Union's executive body told its 27 member countries at a seminar on Monday that it was not possible to create a gas price cap that would not affect long-term contracts or supply security, two diplomatic sources told Reuters. After much wrangling at an all-night summit, EU leaders agreed last month to task the European Commission with proposing a temporary gas price cap in power generation and a temporary price corridor to bring down costs for consumers.

Pressure growing on Germany to accept gas price cap - Czech minister
Zbynek Stanjura Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

A large group of European countries will keep pressuring Germany to accept a price cap on gas used for electricity generation, Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Wednesday. The European Union's executive body told its 27 member countries at a seminar on Monday that it was not possible to create a gas price cap that would not affect long-term contracts or supply security, two diplomatic sources told Reuters.

After much wrangling at an all-night summit, EU leaders agreed last month to task the European Commission with proposing a temporary gas price cap in power generation and a temporary price corridor to bring down costs for consumers. Stanjura told reporters the issue was in no way over.

"The pressure of countries that want it is great and we will be raising it," Stanjura told reporters when asked about the Commission's briefing. "Germany is most against it... Many in Europe are patiently negotiating with them and trying to change their opinion."

Stanjura said that a joint European approach would be cheaper for national budgets than individual approaches, whereby the richest countries would be in the best position to subsidise energy-intensive industries. The opposition of Germany and the bloc's powerful executive body in Brussels has upset those seeking a cap, as well as the chairman of EU leaders, Charles Michel, who wrote a letter on Nov. 7 to the commission's head, Ursula von der Leyen, in which he told her to come forward with the necessary legal proposals.

