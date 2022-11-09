Left Menu

FTSE 100 falls as M&S cost warning leads retailers lower

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Wednesday as Marks & Spencer's dire cost outlook rattled retailers, while results from a crucial U.S. midterm election start to roll in. The index was 0.3% lower by 0948 GMT, while the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 also lost 0.7%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:49 IST
FTSE 100 falls as M&S cost warning leads retailers lower
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Wednesday as Marks & Spencer's dire cost outlook rattled retailers, while results from a crucial U.S. midterm election start to roll in.

The index was 0.3% lower by 0948 GMT, while the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 also lost 0.7%. Marks & Spencer shed 6.2% as it warned of a "gathering storm" of higher costs and pressure on household budgets, while reiterating that full-year profits would fall.

"M&S doesn't sit in the luxury space where the clientele is insulated from cost-of-living pressures nor does it offer the kind of value on offer from discount chains and grocers," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. The broader retail sector fell 1.5%.

The subindex has slumped nearly 38% this year, far more than the FTSE 100's 1.3% decline, as businesses struggle to beat falling demand and rising costs. Next fell 1% on announcing it will buy Made.com after the online furniture retailer ran out of cash.

Investors braced for U.S. inflation data due on Thursday and awaited the results of midterm polls that could signify a power shift in Washington. "Global markets are looking forward to a gridlock scenario, where it puts some checks and balances on things and a market positive generally," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth.

"And since global equities are linked, when the U.S. markets rally, other markets rise in sympathy." Broadcaster ITV fell 5.8% as it forecast slightly lower ad revenue for 2022 and flagged a high degree of economic uncertainty.

Taylor Wimpey said it would build fewer-than-expected homes this year and joined rival Persimmon in flagging increasing stress in the housing market with rising mortgage rates. Shares of the UK housebuilder fell 0.4%. Energy stocks declined 0.8%, tracking crude prices as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022