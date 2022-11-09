Odisha: Two groups clash over food consumption during lunar eclipse

Clashes broke out between two groups over food consumption during Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) in Berhampur and State Capital Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. In the first reported incident, one group that identified themselves as "rationalists" organised a biryani feast in Bhubaneswar, defying the Hindu tradition of avoiding cooked food on Chandra Grahan day.

As per reports members of the Bajrang Dal, Viswa Hindu Parishad, and Brahman Samaj reached Lohia Academy in the city to oppose the group organising the "biryani feast". It led to a stand-off between the two groups that eventually led to a clash and an exchange of blows and fists.

The Bajrang Dal members reportedly threw cow dung at the people organising the event. On being informed, police reached the spot. The police resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control. In another incident reported during the recent lunar eclipse from Berhampur, a group of people assembled and ransacked the food stall of another group and also tore their poster. It has been reported that the members of the Bajrang Dal took out a march, thrashed the people from another group at the food stall where the event was organised, and tore the poster.

A woman who claimed to be a "rationalist" and was opposing another group, said, "Oppose the one long month Roja of Muslims. They also eat in the evening only after seeing the moon." Briefing about the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Berhampur Asim Panda said, "Some people had organised a feast during Lunar Eclipse and some other people were opposing it, after Police interference the situation is now under control."

Being asked about the lathi charge by police the SP said that it will be inquired after the situation became normal. (ANI)

