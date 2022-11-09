PM to inaugurate fertilizer plant in Telangana's Ramagundam on Saturday

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate a fertilizer plant in Telangana's Ramagundam, officials on Wednesday said his focus has been on increasing indigenous fertiliser production and timely supply of fertilizers to farmers.

Since 2014, they noted, Modi has taken special efforts to revive fertiliser plants lying closed for many years. The driving force behind the revival of the fertilizer plants across the country is the PM's vision to achieve self-sufficiency in production of urea, they said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana on November 12. Foundation stone for Ramagundam project was also laid by the prime minister on August 7, 2016.

In December 2021, Prime Minister Modi had dedicated to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was also laid by him on July 22, 2016. The plant, lying shut for more than 30 years, was revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8,600 crore, the officials said.

Last month, the Barauni plant of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) had also commenced urea production, they said.

PM Modi had also laid the foundation stone for the revival of the Sindri Fertilizer project of HURL on May 25, 2018. It is also expected to be commissioned shortly.

Since assuming office in 2014, the prime minister has always put special focus on increasing indigenous fertiliser production and timely supply of fertilizer to the farmers, the officials said.

The government notified the New Urea Policy (NUP), 2015 for existing 25 gas-based urea units with the objective of maximising indigenous urea production; promoting energy efficiency in urea production; and rationalising subsidy burden on the government.

The implementation of NUP-2015 has led to additional production from the existing gas-based urea units due to which the actual production of urea has increased significantly.

