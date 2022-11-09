Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:54 IST
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha from November 10 to 11
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from November 10 to 11, 2022. This will be her first visit to the state after being sworn in as President of India.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu will offer her prayers to Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri on November 10, 2022. Thereafter, she will reach Bhubaneswar where she will pay her tributes before the statues of prominent freedom fighters and leaders.

In the same evening, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan Bhubaneswar, sources said. On November 11, 2022, the President will visit Tapoban High School, Government Girls High School Unit-II and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit-II in Bhubaneswar and interact with students and teachers.

On the same day, she will launch various projects of the Union Ministry of Education from Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. Earlier on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru, on Gurpurab at the President's Estate.

The President also participated in the President's Bodyguard Regimental Gurudwara with devotees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

