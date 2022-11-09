Russia orders pullout from west bank of Dnipro at Kherson
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson. The announcement marked one of Russia's most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war, now nearing the end of its ninth month.
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:51 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson.
The announcement marked one of Russia's most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war, now nearing the end of its ninth month. In televised comments, General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, said it was no longer possible to supply Kherson city. He said he proposed to take up defensive lines on the eastern bank of the river.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kherson
- Sergei Surovikin
- Ukrainian
- Dnipro River
- Sergei Shoigu
- west bank
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in Kherson region
WRAPUP 2-Russia digging in for 'heaviest of battles' in Kherson - Ukrainian official
BRIEF-Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said he spoke to new British PM Sunak, invited him to Ukraine; says he believes bilateral ties will continue to strenghten
WRAPUP 3-Russia digging in for 'heaviest of battles' in Kherson - Ukrainian official
Kremlin says it may transfer assets in annexed Ukrainian regions to Russian companies